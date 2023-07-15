100°F
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas car insurance rates on the way up

Curtis Williams Henderson
July 14, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)

I just received notification that our car insurance rates are going up 40 percent to 50 percent at renewal. Our family is accident-free, and we are safe drivers. When I asked why this is happening, they said it’s “across the board” due to rising repair costs and litigation expenses. My guess is it’s mostly due to the litigation part.

All you have to do is turn on your TV and you’re treated to nonstop commercials for “injury” lawyers. It’s ridiculous. These lawyers make it sound as if they can get you a jackpot settlement for free. That money has to come from somewhere — and that “somewhere” is all of the hard-working people paying their insurance premiums so they can have a car to drive back and forth to work.

If insurance becomes unaffordable, a lot of people will go without. In the long run, the lawyers will have killed the goose that laid the golden eggs.

