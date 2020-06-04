LETTER: Las Vegas casinos, the virus and cash

Creators.com

I agree with Richard Velotta”s Sunday story with regard to cash. Since the beginning of the pandemic, I have used my bank card or credit cards for all purchases possible. When that is not possible, I use rubber gloves, give exact change or tell them to keep the change.

I also have told many people what I do in hopes they also use methods to keep them safe when handling cash. Having read about ultraviolet light killing the virus, it could be a solution for casinos, banks, etc. Having UV machines for all casino cages and bank tellers and finding a way to install them on ATMs might help. There could be a whole new business opening. With the ingenuity of the American people, it’s a sure bet someone will find a solution.