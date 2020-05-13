LETTER: Las Vegas casinos will need locals more than ever

The Las Vegas Strip. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

When Nevada casinos open up again, they better realize they’ll need us locals for business more than ever. But we’ve seen no indication yet that they’ll cut or get rid of their ridiculous resort fees.

Many people won’t have the money to travel to Las Vegas after not working for two months or more. As far as conventions, businesses across the country have also been hard hit because of two months of inactivity. Tourists and those in the business sector may be turned off seeing exorbitant resort fees.

Will Nevada’s hospitality industry be smart or kick itself in the shins and stunt its own recovery?