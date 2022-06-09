95°F
LETTER: Las Vegas chapels and the Elvis controversy

Peter A. Starzyk Henderson The writer is a pastor at Elegant Vegas Weddings.
June 8, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Elvis performs during his first run of shows at the New Frontier April 30, 1956, in Las Vegas. (Jerry Abbott/Las Vegas News Bureau)

When ABG wrote to the wedding chapels to cease and desist the Elvis performances, the chapels should have marked it “Return To Sender.” ABG is acting like a “Devil In Disguise” as they left the brides “All Shook Up,” “Crying in the Chapel” and headed for “Heartbreak Hotel.” People with “Suspicious Minds” realize “It’s Now Or Never” for Las Vegas, so “Don’t be Cruel” and let “Vegas be Vegas.”

This would never have happened in the good old days when the boys ran this town. They would have made them an offer they couldn’t refuse.

