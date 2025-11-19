50°F
weather icon Rain
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas City Council bans pet sales

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Charter school teachers know what they’re getting into
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
LETTER: Trump’s war on science hurting Americans
(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
LETTER: Recent letter defending capitalism was right on
The holding cell, or "last night cell" where the inmate is kept before the execution. ...
LETTER: Is the death penalty still viable?
Amanda Hays Las Vegas
November 18, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Thanks to the Las Vegas City Council for combating puppy mills and the animal homelessness crisis (“Sales of dogs, cats, other popular pets, to be banned at Las Vegas shops,” Nov. 7 Review-Journal).

Most people who purchase animals from pet stores (and perhaps even some store owners) don’t realize that almost every one came from an abusive, high-volume breeding mill. PETA investigations of facilities that supply the pet trade have repeatedly uncovered filthy, overcrowded conditions, rampant illness and cruelty and neglect. One supplier crammed guinea pigs into grimy tubs left unsanitized for weeks and denied them care for respiratory infections, paralysis and other fatal conditions. At another, rabbits were confined to feces-encrusted wire cages alongside dead cage mates.

And every animal sold means that a homeless animal waiting in a shelter loses a chance at adoption. Our shelters are overflowing with healthy, adoptable animals of every species and breed. We can all save lives by choosing to adopt, not shop.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
LETTER: Trump’s war on science hurting Americans
Joanne Leovy Las Vegas

Americans elected President Donald Trump to reduce inflation and help the economy, not to wage a war on science. Our global pre-eminence rests on reversing these terrible anti-science policies.

The holding cell, or "last night cell" where the inmate is kept before the execution. ...
LETTER: Is the death penalty still viable?
Jack Corrick Boulder City

Given the endless delays in our country regarding death sentences, one must ask: Is it still appropriate?

Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Measles case in Clark County very concerning
Julpohng Vilai Las Vegas

As a pediatrician and the vice president of the Nevada Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, I am deeply concerned by the recent measles case in Clark County.

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, a socialist. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
LETTER: On socialism and communism
Gordon Hurst Las Vegas

You can argue forever where socialism ends and communism begins. The road always begins with the state controlling your choices.

LETTER: Attack on charter schools misses mark
Robert Hirst Las Vegas

Charter schools are about the only thing that seems to be working for parents and their children in Nevada, and we are all thankful for the teachers who serve there.

(Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto
LETTER: Strip parking is a drag
Phyllis Anderson Las Vegas

Like many locals, my husband and I now avoid the Strip after having enjoyed meals and shows there for years. We have visited three hotels recently, and I’m here to tell you self-parking is, frankly, a nightmare.

LETTER: ACA subsidies help those who need it
John Neiman Las Vegas

Even MAGA firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been out calling for the ACA subsidies to be expanded because her adult children’s health coverage will increase by thousands of dollars.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
LETTER: Trump’s overseas folly
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

Is the game at hand for the Trump regime to see how thin we can wear our military down? It seems so.

MORE STORIES