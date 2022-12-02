61°F
LETTER: Las Vegas City Council lights millions on fire

Al Garth Las Vegas
December 2, 2022 - 10:55 am
 
The 250-acre site of a closed golf course is now slated for the development of condos, estate lots and a hotel, photographed on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

So now we are up to $48 million that the private property haters on the Las Vegas City Council have cost us regarding the attempted theft of the now defunct Badlands golf course (Friday Review-Journal). They tried to stop the owner from doing what he wanted to do with his property, and it didn’t work. The court has now awarded him $48 million plus costs for the taking of his personal property.

Just think what we could have done with that $48 million. Now — poof! — it all goes up in smoke.

