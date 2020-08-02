LETTER: Las Vegas could take a tip from Portland regarding federal buildings

AP Photo/Noah Berger

I think Las Vegas (and unincorporated Clark County) should take a cue from Portland and kick out all federal agents protecting federal buildings. Then, when the buildings are burned to the ground, we will demand federal funds to rebuild them.

The nice thing about this plan is that it works on a four-year cycle. Burn it down before an election. If you get the result you want, let it be rebuilt. Burn it down again when the next election comes around just to remind everyone you mean business. Repeat. This keeps a steady stream of revenue coming into Las Vegas through the construction of the same building. And we haven’t even touched on the ancillary benefits of yelling and screaming.

Sorry, Las Vegas, we are doing it wrong.