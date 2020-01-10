LETTER: Las Vegas could take lead on climate change

David Guzman Las Vegas Review-Journal @DavidGuzman1985

If the world is warming up thanks to climate change, let Las Vegas take the lead out of the air by taking the lead into the new decade. The contribution we all can refrain from is permeating the air with gaseous pollution: carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide, soot, benzene, formaldehyde. How? Lower the speed limit on surface roads to 40 mph and on freeways to 60 mph. Perhaps even the speeders will go 5 mph slower. We will get there healthier and safer.