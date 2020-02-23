LETTER: Las Vegas debate didn’t live up to expectations

Democratic presidential candidates, from left, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., stand on stage before the start of the Democratic presidential debate at Paris Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

As a Nevadan, I hoped the Democratic debate would reflect well on our state. Instead it was an embarrassment. The moderators used no degree of equality in dealing with candidates.

They asked Michael Bloomberg about “transparency regarding his dealings with women,” but where was the “transparency” question for Joe Biden about his son and his Ukraine dealings? And why were all of Pete Buttigieg’s questions softballs? Poor Mr. Biden had to beg just to speak, but no one would shut Elizabeth Warren up. What a zoo.

No one could learn anything about the candidates or their platforms with this debate format. Gigantic waste of TV time.