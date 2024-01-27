49°F
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas driving is a reality check

John McCarthy Henderson
January 26, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A few years ago, I was driving on a freeway in downtown Phoenix just before dawn. I didn’t notice that the speed limit had dropped from 65 mph to 55 mph, and I was going just more than 65. When I passed below an overpass, I saw a brief flash. A month later I got a letter, right here in Las Vegas, with a good picture of me and my license plate, along with a bill for a little more than $100. It wasn’t a yearbook type photo, but there was no question that it was me.

I reluctantly sent in the money because I knew that they would not forget.

It is rare to travel on Interstate 215 and not have a car pass you going up to 90 mph. I have also learned to hesitate a few seconds before moving into an intersection after the light has changed for fear of someone running a red light. The speeders are almost never stopped and, if they were, the speeding ticket would be reduced to a parking fine.

We desperately need traffic cameras and reasonable punishment for infractions.

