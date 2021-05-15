LETTER: Las Vegas employers having difficulty finding workers
Many people may have left town due to the instability and uncertainty of employment in Las Vegas.
Articles describing the present difficulty incurred by businesses in hiring employees point to the various stimulus payments as the reason. According to this belief, potential employees prefer to receive such funds and not seek work. These articles fail to mention that many individuals have been disheartened by the instability and uncertainty of employment in Las Vegas and have moved to other areas. This has always been a transient town.