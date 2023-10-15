66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas eviction sob stories tell only half the tale

Beth Ellyn Rosenthal Las Vegas
October 14, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas Review-Journal

Your Wednesday story about the single father and a person who needs crutches getting evicted tugs at the heartstrings. But you are not getting the back story.

I evicted a tenant last December in Clark County. It took eight weeks from the time the constable posted a seven-day notice to the day the constable showed up with the eviction order to remove them. During that time they chose to live in my home rent free, saving $1,700 a month.

They had plenty of time to get out. But why should they when they didn’t have to pay?

I originally gave them more time; they hadn’t paid for the month before I filed. Here are my costs:

■ Three months missed rent, plus one month lost rent to repair the damage: $6,800.

■ Lawyer to evict: $1,000

■ Physical damage to my home: $3,121

■ Items they stole: $980

Minus the $1,700 security deposit, that comes to $10,200.

Please figure me, a caring landlord (not an oxymoron) into the eviction equation. Giving them more time costs more money to me. I have been a landlord since 1980. Everyone says they will pay back the rent. It has happened once in 43 years. They don’t need “a little more time to catch up on rent.” They just want another free day.

MOST READ
1
High roller offers $500K reward, says he was drugged while gambling
High roller offers $500K reward, says he was drugged while gambling
2
9M pounds of crab legs later, Bellagio’s Day 1 employees keep resort humming
9M pounds of crab legs later, Bellagio’s Day 1 employees keep resort humming
3
California’s millennials coming to Nevada in droves, study says
California’s millennials coming to Nevada in droves, study says
4
Sources: U2, Adele expected to extend Vegas residencies
Sources: U2, Adele expected to extend Vegas residencies
5
$355K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$355K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Oakland Athletics second baseman Zach Gelof takes the field before a baseball game against the ...
LETTER: A’s naysayers strike out
Frank E. Dunn Las Vegas

Seems the current trend is to trash the A’s and their move to Las Vegas.

Drawing of possible baseball stadium in Las Vegas. (Oakland Athletics)
LETTER: The A’s will do just fine in Las Vegas
J. Auerbach Las Vegas

If not a single local fan showed up to cheer on the A’s in Vegas, what do you think the attendance numbers would be for a Yankees, Red Sox, Dodgers or Cubs game?

More stories
New program aims to study explosion of evictions, call for reform
New program aims to study explosion of evictions, call for reform
What’s happening with rents in Las Vegas?
What’s happening with rents in Las Vegas?
Why does Wall Street want to buy your house?
Why does Wall Street want to buy your house?
EDITORIAL: Why Las Vegas rents are plummeting
EDITORIAL: Why Las Vegas rents are plummeting
Man sentenced to nearly 4 years in rent fraud scheme, must pay $2.2M
Man sentenced to nearly 4 years in rent fraud scheme, must pay $2.2M
Henderson to vote on renewing funding for local nonprofit organization
Henderson to vote on renewing funding for local nonprofit organization