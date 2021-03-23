58°F
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas gatherings are still risky

Stanley Cohen Henderson
March 22, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated March 22, 2021 - 9:09 pm
People walk along the Las Vegas Strip Friday, March 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / L ...
People walk along the Las Vegas Strip Friday, March 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

It was with mixed feelings that I read the Sunday lead story about the Las Vegas rebound in tourism related to March Madness. The photos showed mostly maskless people sitting in bars and restaurants. Many were cheering enthusiastically while watching games.

Is this good for the local economy? Probably yes. But how is it different than the motorcycle rally held in South Dakota before it was safe to have such a gathering? That ended up spreading COVID-19 back around the Midwest. Was this a short-term gain in exchange for potentially adding to a fourth wave of the pandemic in the United States? We will find out in about two weeks.

