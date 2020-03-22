68°F
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas hoarders are making it difficult for the elderly, disabled

Ken Kolman Henderson
March 22, 2020 - 2:49 pm
 

I would like to thank all those people who are hoarding toilet paper and water. You are making it difficult on the disabled who cannot get to the stores. This makes it terribly difficult for the elderly to survive day to day.

I went to my local store to get some essentials for daily living and saw a woman in the aisle take the last two dozen ketchup bottles on the shelf. People are panicking for no apparent reason. There is plenty to go around for everyone. I sure hope all the elderly and handicapped can get enough essentials to sustain life.

