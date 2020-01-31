LETTER: Las Vegas homeless also need to help themselves

It’s hard to get people to sympathize with your plight when it appears you don’t care yourself.

Workers install a gate at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Foremaster Lane near the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

While I agree that something needs to be done regarding the homeless issue, there are some things they could do to help themselves (“Homeless don’t need more government ‘help’,” Sunday commentary). For one, they could clean up the massive amounts of trash and filth they seem to leave wherever they sleep/camp.

There are many reasons for homelessness, some of them legitimate. But just because you live on the street doesn’t give you the right to live in pig-like conditions you created. It’s hard to get people to sympathize with your plight when it appears you don’t care yourself.

Bottom line: Act like you actually give a damn. Then maybe we will.