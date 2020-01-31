50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas homeless also need to help themselves

Jerry Berg Boulder City
January 30, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

While I agree that something needs to be done regarding the homeless issue, there are some things they could do to help themselves (“Homeless don’t need more government ‘help’,” Sunday commentary). For one, they could clean up the massive amounts of trash and filth they seem to leave wherever they sleep/camp.

There are many reasons for homelessness, some of them legitimate. But just because you live on the street doesn’t give you the right to live in pig-like conditions you created. It’s hard to get people to sympathize with your plight when it appears you don’t care yourself.

Bottom line: Act like you actually give a damn. Then maybe we will.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Left_Eye_Images
LETTER: The death of Kobe Bryant
Janice Kyser North Las Vegas

The greatest gift for me was the way he lived his life — evolving, learning, loving.

Barack Obama.
LETTER: A crime committed by the president?
Mike Peterman Las Vegas

The General Accounting Office found that President Barack Obama broke the law not once but seven times.

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer (The Associated Press)
LETTER: ‘Dumb and Dumber III’ in the works?
Michael Hayek Henderson

I was told through the grapevine that Sen. Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were offered roles in the upcoming movie “Dumb and Dumber III.”

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: The GAO and aid to Ukraine
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

A recent letter excoriated President Donald Trump and claimed, “There was, in fact, a crime committed by the president. An independent federal office has confirmed this.”