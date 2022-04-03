LETTER: Las Vegas homeless problem becoming more obvious

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

It is with increasing concern that I notice people encamped in various places downtown and near U.S. Highway 95 and East Charleston Boulevard. This reminds me of Los Angeles, which once had a “skid row” but where one will now find that most of downtown is skid row. It began with small encampments such as what we are seeing in Las Vegas.

We do not want Las Vegas turning into Los Angeles. If the current trend continues, however, that is exactly what will happen. Residents do not want homeless encampments in our neighborhoods or anywhere in the city. This is not the way to deal with this problem, and if those in authority continue to disregard the wishes and interests of the people of Las Vegas, we can look forward to joining the long list of Democrat-controlled cities whose crime and homeless problems are their distinguishing characteristics.