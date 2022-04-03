76°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas homeless problem becoming more obvious

Brett Sears Las Vegas
April 2, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae
Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

It is with increasing concern that I notice people encamped in various places downtown and near U.S. Highway 95 and East Charleston Boulevard. This reminds me of Los Angeles, which once had a “skid row” but where one will now find that most of downtown is skid row. It began with small encampments such as what we are seeing in Las Vegas.

We do not want Las Vegas turning into Los Angeles. If the current trend continues, however, that is exactly what will happen. Residents do not want homeless encampments in our neighborhoods or anywhere in the city. This is not the way to deal with this problem, and if those in authority continue to disregard the wishes and interests of the people of Las Vegas, we can look forward to joining the long list of Democrat-controlled cities whose crime and homeless problems are their distinguishing characteristics.

MOST READ
1
Two Caesars Rewards members hit jackpots totaling over $1M
Two Caesars Rewards members hit jackpots totaling over $1M
2
Raiders shake up 1st round in RJ mock draft 1.0
Raiders shake up 1st round in RJ mock draft 1.0
3
A’s potential Las Vegas ballpark site could be released in May
A’s potential Las Vegas ballpark site could be released in May
4
Biden’s oil tax hike could make fuel even more expensive
Biden’s oil tax hike could make fuel even more expensive
5
Las Vegas’ new arena site has seen big plans come, go
Las Vegas’ new arena site has seen big plans come, go
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A sign for mile marker 99 near the location of a car crash north of Beatty that killed Georgia ...
LETTER: Tragedy in Nye County
Bill Stremmel Pahrump

Two-lane roads are not adequate for 20th century traffic.

LETTER: Why would a teacher lie?
Robert Rush Las Vegas

Hats off to Jeff German and Julie Wootton-Greener for their reporting on alleged abuse at Garside Elementary School.