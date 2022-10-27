LETTER: Las Vegas HOV lanes are a joke

Your Monday story about the HOV lanes now being open between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. is a joke. And the term “24/7 enforcement” was also humorous. There are more people using that lane with only one passenger than there are with two or more people in a car. They just recently repainted the double lines on U.S. Highway 95. Why? Because the HOV lanes are used for passing lanes and cars cross the double lines to be able to make a exit. So, yes, the HOV lanes are now open to everyone between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. (Giggle.)