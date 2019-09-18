LETTER: Las Vegas HOV lanes don’t increase carpooling

AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File

In response to Bert Woywood’s Sunday letter concerning the HOV lanes on Las Vegas highways (“Empty lane”):

The HOV lane is for cars with two or more people. If your car doesn’t have at least two people in it, you can’t use it. Seems simple to me. What’s next? Your intersection has a red light, but you don’t see anyone so you decide to drive through it anyway? Or you decide not to stop at a stop sign?

You can’t pick and choose. I do agree that the idea of getting people to carpool isn’t working, and they should get rid of the HOV lane. But until they do, obey the law.