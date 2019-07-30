101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas HOV lanes should become single-rider sanctuaries

Steve Sill Las Vegas
July 29, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Requiring high-occupancy vehicle lanes as a condition for federal funding to improve our highways is another example of misguided policy. Many people have proposed not enforcing federal immigration laws that they don’t agree with. So I propose we do the same for our HOV lanes.

Our governor and local officials should declare our HOV lanes a single-rider vehicle sanctuary. Individuals come to this country to escape dangerous and overcrowded conditions in their home countries. All I want to do is escape the dangerous and crowded conditions found in the regular lanes.

Many people feel the undocumented shouldn’t have to face legal consequences for their actions. Why should I be treated differently than an undocumented person for breaking a law I don’t agree with?

The idea that HOV lanes will change behavior in the future doesn’t address the problems we have now. I am a native Nevadan. I have a natural-born right to pay the lowest taxes in the country, to have access to free parking and to drive where I want to on roads that I paid for. It says so right there on my birth certificate.

The governor should free up the freeways for all of us. Direct the Nevada Highway Patrol to leave the HOV lanes alone. Sanctuary for us in the HOV lanes.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson, left, drives past New York Liberty's Amanda Zahui B, of Sweden, du ...
LETTER: Equal pay for WNBA
By Jo Walsh Henderson

It’s great to see Sen. Jacky Rosen seeking equal pay for WNBA players.

The Veterans Affairs Medical Center, located at 6900 N. Pecos Rd., North Las Vegas. (Las Vegas ...
LETTER: Lesson from the VA
By Barry Gray, Mesquite

For all of the candidates and their followers who clammer for health care for all, go ask our veterans how they like waiting months and years for treatment.

Protestors hold signs that read " Asylum is a Right" outside of the San Francisco Federal Court ...
LETTER: It’s the law?
By Kyle Maring, Henderson

Reader Jack Oliver seems to believe that undocumented immigrants are criminals. But by that standard, we are obviously a nation of criminals.

Chad Newman, left, and Haydee Razo (North Las Vegas Police Department)
LETTER: Horror story
By Cynthia Welch Paradise

Death of 2-year-old is appalling.

The high occupancy vehicle lane is largely empty on Interstate 15 southbound near the East Flam ...
LETTER: HOV lanes unused
By Bill Morris Las Vegas

If the left loves HOV lanes, why is no one using them?

A 1040 tax form appears on display, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
LETTER: Tax plans
By Bruce Feher Las Vegas

The government always wants more money.

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2005, file photo, real estate developer Felix Sater, right, stands nex ...
LETTER: Can we survive?
By Judith Lachance Las Vegas

Trump has dishonored and disgraced the presidency.

Solar panels were placed on the home to help it generate its own energy. (Studio G Architecture)
LETTER: Solar folly
By Norman Rogers Las Vegas

Solar energy is expensive and unreliable.