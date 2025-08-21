99°F
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas is for tourists, not locals

The Strip is surrounded by haze. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Frank DeVroede Kingman, Arizona
August 20, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Why should Las Vegas cater to locals instead of tourists? Vegas is tourist-driven. Locals are not willing to spend money like the tourist. Maybe if you give tourists discounts on some of the events and shows you’ll have more tourism. Locals don’t fill hotel rooms because they can go home.

My wife and I used to eat at Bootleggers for dinner all the time. Now it’s just too expensive. So I don’t think locals would eat there. But tourists, on the other hand, will try it.

