Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman means well

Greg Brackett Henderson
May 2, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Finally a truthful article about the Carolyn Goodman/CNN interview. Debra Saunders’ April 26 column spelled out the real facts. Mayor Goodman may have made some improper statements, but Anderson Cooper goaded her into many of them and then just played them to his advantage.

Mayor Goodman means well for the city and is doing her best to give encouragement to Las Vegas citizens. She just needs to be more careful in how she does and says things.

Yes, we have to be careful. But we also have to get things moving. Let’s not make the shutdown a bigger killer than the virus.

