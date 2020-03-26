LETTER: Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman showing common sense

If they care about our health, why do we allow smoking in casinos?

Kudos to Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman. She has demonstrated common sense and sensitivity — which have been sorely lacking from Carson City.

I read the notices from the governor, health department and casinos telling us how much they are concerned about our health. More than 600,000 Americans die of cancer annually. The leading cause of cancer is cigarette smoking. Just a walk through a casino is sickening to nonsmokers. Where is the concern for the health of workers and patrons when it comes to the No. 1 health hazard in the state?

It’s a mean contradiction to shut down this city and cause untold hardship over the flu when thousands of casino workers and customers face deadly secondhand smoke daily — smoke, by the way, that carries a multitude of pathogens.