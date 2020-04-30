LETTER: Las Vegas mayor, Nevada governor need to work together

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

I believe that Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman has been portrayed in a way that is dishonest and uninformed. COVID-19 is here for the rest of our lifetimes. We don’t want rampant disease, and we don’t want another Great Depression. We need a constructive, rational approach.

We also need meaningful data to base decisions on, but that is another whole subject.

You may think you know everything, but you don’t. No one does. Even officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are changing their minds about major things.

This is the time to listen, avoid tunnel vision and take constructive action based on what we do know. There are many other things in the universe besides COVID-19. We have to live with this virus. What is a good, practical plan?

Mayor Goodman doesn’t simply say open up everything. She acknowledges that we must continue to follow all standards and practices of sustainable good health. It’s not about Gov. Steve Sisolak or Mayor Goodman. It is about all of us. The public needs reassurance that leaders can work together sensibly.

We need to know that others can be listened to without being insulted. Let’s work on solutions, not infighting. This is not the time for us to be our own worst enemies.