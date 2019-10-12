LETTER: Las Vegas Monorail should become integral part of the area’s transporation plan

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Left_Eye_Images

So we have already spent all this money on the Las Vegas Monorail, a glorified tourist attraction, and we don’t want to spend some more to make it a viable transportation option? Really? Look at a map of the Las Vegas Valley. It is obvious that the monorail could meet current and future transportation needs with some sound decisions on where to take it.

From the MGM Grand, it should go to the new stadium and on to the airport. From there, connect it to, say, The District and then to the campus of the College of Southern Nevada. From the Sahara, take it downtown and then to North Las Vegas and to the northwest. The RTC could figure out where to have park-and-rides and in no time our freeways would have a lot less traffic in the future.

People love to commute by mass transit — but only if it works. Spending a bunch of money on new projects is not the way to go unless you have an unlimited source of revenue. Oh, wait. I guess the bureaucrats do have an unlimited supply of tax dollars, so why start injecting logic and common sense into the transportation needs of Southern Nevada?