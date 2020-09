L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Left_Eye_Images

The Las Vegas Monorail was doomed even before it was built. The Clark County commissioners decided it could not connect to the airport because the Taxi Cab Authority did not want it to go there, fearing arriving passengers would prefer to take the monorail instead of a cab ride to and from the airport. Our elected officials always seem to know what’s best for Las Vegas.