52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas needs a zoo

(Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo Safari Park via AP)
(Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo Safari Park via AP)
More Stories
People gather ahead of an appearance by Donald Trump at a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds i ...
LETTER: Deluded Trump voters will pay the price for blind loyalty
Elon Musk. (Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP)
LETTER: A fox in the people’s hen house
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Read or feed?
Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: Democrats panic over DOGE
Steve Lake Las Vegas
February 21, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Las Vegas is the largest city in the United States that does not have a zoological park. We have many major attractions that cater to both visitors and adults, but very few attractions that are designed for families and children.

The greater Las Vegas metropolitan area inclusive has a population of 3 million people. Tucson, Arizona — one-third the size with virtually identical weather — has had a zoo with more than 500 animals for more than 50 years. For those who say it is too hot in Las Vegas in the summer, the Reid Park Zoo in Tucson is open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. and on weekends; it is also open from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

When people from Las Vegas say they are going to the zoo, they automatically think of going to San Diego, more than five hours away by car.

With the support of some of the hotel/casinos and a few major benefactors, a first-class zoo can become a reality.

We are a world-class city in many ways, but shouldn’t we also have an attraction that caters to the hundreds of thousands of families that live in our city?

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Read or feed?
Tim Underwood Las Vegas

Nevada Democrats want schools to be de facto parents.

Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: Democrats panic over DOGE
Dusty McClendon Las Vegas

Why exactly is it controversial with the Democrats to identify illicit payments to be made utilizing our taxpayer dollars?

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
LETTER: Buyer’s remorse? No way
Mike Edens Las Vegas

The facts clearly show that President Trump has exceeded America’s expectations.

A sign notifying a supply shortage of fresh eggs is posted in the egg section at a Las Vegas Sm ...
LETTER: Playing chicken
Randy Klein Henderson

The eggxasperating Legislature.

MORE STORIES