LETTER: Las Vegas needs a zoo

With the support of some of the hotel/casinos and a few major benefactors, a first-class zoo can become a reality.

Las Vegas is the largest city in the United States that does not have a zoological park. We have many major attractions that cater to both visitors and adults, but very few attractions that are designed for families and children.

The greater Las Vegas metropolitan area inclusive has a population of 3 million people. Tucson, Arizona — one-third the size with virtually identical weather — has had a zoo with more than 500 animals for more than 50 years. For those who say it is too hot in Las Vegas in the summer, the Reid Park Zoo in Tucson is open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. and on weekends; it is also open from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

When people from Las Vegas say they are going to the zoo, they automatically think of going to San Diego, more than five hours away by car.

With the support of some of the hotel/casinos and a few major benefactors, a first-class zoo can become a reality.

We are a world-class city in many ways, but shouldn’t we also have an attraction that caters to the hundreds of thousands of families that live in our city?