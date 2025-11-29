51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas needs more condos

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Nevada ranks 49th in charitable giving?
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Nevada needs a tax on EV drivers
(Getty Images)
LETTER: American needs universal health care. Put it on the ballot
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
LETTER: ‘Just following orders’ won’t cut it
Martin Egbert Las Vegas
November 28, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

‘The most affordable for-sale housing in Southern Nevada are condominiums, which had a median list price of $265,000 per unit in April 2025. That is way lower than the $370,000 median for townhomes or the $475,000 median for single-family homes.

From the Clark County Department of Comprehensive Planning Data, there were 82,089 total condominiums that existed in Clark County in 2009, but only 78,273 condominiums that existed 14 years later in 2023. That is a 4.6 percent decline over that 14-year period.

During the same period, the number of single-family homes increased by 103,924, or by 22.2 percent. Townhomes increased by 11,010, or 28.5 percent. There must be something different about affordable condominiums to explain whey they are not being built anymore — or at least not being built at the same rates as single-family housing.

My opinion is that construction defect litigation is one of the main reasons that developers and insurers have not been interested in building affordable condominiums. Could it be that the shortages of affordable housing in Southern Nevada would be largely avoidable if the construction-defect litigation industry didn’t exist?

If affordable housing is really important, is it possible to make the construction-defect litigation industry, made possible under section 40 of the Nevada Revised Statutes, go away so that more affordable condominiums could once again be getting built in our communities? This might make it possible for younger people — our children and grandchildren — to be buyers and owners of affordable starter housing, like many of us were in earlier generations.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: American needs universal health care. Put it on the ballot
Judith A. Buay Pahrump

Universal health care has been debated in the US for more than 40 years, but it is never voted on because both parties accept campaign donations from the for-profit insurance companies to maintain the status quo.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Surprise, surprise, surprise
Drew Hyde Henderson

“The Andy Griffith Show” is replayed daily and truly represents classic American television.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
LETTER: The folly of road rage
Jack Oliver Las Vegas

I love the concept of road rage, where two or more drivers yell at each other, showing how dumb they are, usually while driving at a high speed.

MORE STORIES