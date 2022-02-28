LETTER: Las Vegas needs red light cameras

Authorities get set to tow a vehicle involved a six-car crash at the scene of a fatal crash on West Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Police in North Las Vegas say the nine people killed in a horrific six-vehicle weekend crash ranged in age from their 50s to just 5 years old. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

As a resident of Las Vegas since 2002, I’ve seen the city grow rapidly. Along with the exorbitant growth, comes traffic construction, traffic congestion and reckless drivers. It’s becoming increasingly dangerous to be on the roads of Las Vegas.

A few suggestions: Add more NHP officers to patrol freeways and more Metro officers to patrol residential streets and school zones. We need a zero-tolerance policy for any DUIs and random sobriety checkpoints. Lastly, to deter red-light runners, add cameras randomly at intersections. If someone runs a red light, the camera takes a picture of the driver’s plates, and a ticket arrives in the mail.