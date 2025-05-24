86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Kats!, Dining Out now on
Find entertainment news, Kats and Dining Out on the new
website.
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas needs to build up, not out

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Green energy subsidies a must for the future
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Las Vegas is hotter because of the heat island effect
Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: About that Biden economy …
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
LETTER: It’s all about Donald Trump
Zachary Westbrook Las Vegas
May 23, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Housing in Las Vegas is a primary issue for livability. There are too few units for too many people. Rent is too high. It’s gotten worse in the past few years. These facts are not in dispute.

Far too often, we hear state and local politicians calling for the federal government to release federal lands surrounding the basin so we can develop farther from the city center. Is that because this solution allows us to shift blame for the crisis to far-away federal bureaucrats rather than directly addressing the problems we have?

Building farther out from the city center and the Strip puts residents farther away from their jobs, puts more cars on our roads for more miles every day and perpetuates the isolation of lower- and middle-income communities in the valley. What good does lower rent do you if the car or cars you need to live farther from work, school, etc., get equivalently more expensive for those who can’t afford housing? It’s not like there are efficient options for public transit coming to the valley anytime soon. All residents of the valley will pay — and are already paying — the price for continuing to sprawl ever outward.

While it’s not the easiest solution, as a community, we need to focus on building denser housing, closer to job centers and creating multiple pockets for mixed-use, urban-style living, which reduce the need for individual automobiles, long commutes and isolated neighborhoods. We must build upward and place more units on smaller footprints. This is a solution that is tried and true all over the world. Of course we can do it in Las Vegas.

If we commit to these types of solutions, it will pay huge dividends. Our children (and their children), will thank us for building a more livable Las Vegas.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Teacher pay and accountability
Len Marciano North Las Vegas

Gov. Joe Lombardo wants public school and charter school teachers to get pay raises. But where is the accompanying accountability?

John Fetterman. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
LETTER: The claws are out for John Fetterman
T. Mayer Las Vegas

I find the recent intra-party attacks on Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pennsylvania, just another example of the how hypocritical his party of record is.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Double taxation on Social Security
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

President Donald Trump’s proposal to eliminate income tax on Social Security benefits is overdue. And it is totally equitable.

MORE STORIES