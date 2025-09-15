85°F
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas needs to change

The street is awash in purple and pink hues as casinos along The Strip light up purple and show new ads for LVCVA on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mark Evans Las Vegas
September 14, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I read recently in the Review-Journal how the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is going to spend $35 million trying to boost tourism to Las Vegas. My question about the promotion: What has changed between this month and last month when it comes to value?

Why spend $35 million to get tourism back only to have tourists find out that everything is the same?

Convention authority CEO Steve Hill has a lot of facts and numbers. But are we not putting the cart in front of the horse?

Let’s ask a CEO of a major resort what has been done to bring back value. I’m sure there would be no logical answer.

Let’s spend the $35 million after there is something to promote. As of now, the only people I see to benefit from this deal are the ones doing the advertising.

