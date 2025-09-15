LETTER: Las Vegas needs to change
I read recently in the Review-Journal how the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is going to spend $35 million trying to boost tourism to Las Vegas. My question about the promotion: What has changed between this month and last month when it comes to value?
Why spend $35 million to get tourism back only to have tourists find out that everything is the same?
Convention authority CEO Steve Hill has a lot of facts and numbers. But are we not putting the cart in front of the horse?
Let’s ask a CEO of a major resort what has been done to bring back value. I’m sure there would be no logical answer.
Let’s spend the $35 million after there is something to promote. As of now, the only people I see to benefit from this deal are the ones doing the advertising.