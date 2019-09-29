LETTER: Las Vegas officials must do something about homeless

(AP Photo/Amy Taxin)

Since I moved to Las Vegas from Los Angeles two years ago, I’ve noticed increasing numbers of homeless people camping on sidewalks, using the streets as toilets and begging for change day after day (“City to consider ban on camping,” Thursday Review-Journal).

The city is at a crossroads now. Either we become another Los Angeles, where thousands of homeless live on Skid Row and where ancient diseases such as typhus and leprosy have returned, or we adopt measures to make it illegal to sleep in Las Vegas’s public areas.

I pray the city directs people to shelters.

For those who oppose this proposal, may I suggest they all build mini-houses in their backyards so they can feed and shelter the homeless?