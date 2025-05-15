LETTER: Las Vegas on the way down

Kudos to readers Bruce Feher and Donald Cleland for calling out in their recent letters to the editor the clear decline of Las Vegas as a place to live. I also rarely visit the Strip or downtown due to their prices and nickel-and-dime attitude on everything.

As for the drive for continued growth at breakneck speed, I’m left shaking my head. The 140-foot “bath ring” around Lake Mead should be a clue that development must be drastically slowed. I must assume that certain people have yet to make enough out of construction here for such restrictions. Does sand have to come out of the faucet before our so-called leaders call a halt?