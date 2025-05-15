70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas on the way down

Southern Nevada Water Authority
Southern Nevada Water Authority
More Stories
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Houses? We don’t need no stinking houses!
Pete Buttigieg (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Regulations don’t hinder government projects. They protect taxpayers
The Nevada Assembly chamber in Carson City. (AP)
LETTER: Nevada lawmakers propose giveaways to the film industry
Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
LETTER: Amodei plan is a nightmare
Steve Potter Las Vegas
May 14, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Kudos to readers Bruce Feher and Donald Cleland for calling out in their recent letters to the editor the clear decline of Las Vegas as a place to live. I also rarely visit the Strip or downtown due to their prices and nickel-and-dime attitude on everything.

As for the drive for continued growth at breakneck speed, I’m left shaking my head. The 140-foot “bath ring” around Lake Mead should be a clue that development must be drastically slowed. I must assume that certain people have yet to make enough out of construction here for such restrictions. Does sand have to come out of the faucet before our so-called leaders call a halt?

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
LETTER: Amodei plan is a nightmare
Linda Cassaro Las Vegas

Does every piece of land need to be used for building those horrible brown boxes?

MORE STORIES