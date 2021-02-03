LETTER: Las Vegas parents need to demand a return to school

Parents of high school and middle school students need to rise up and demonstrate at both Clark County School District office buildings demanding that their students have in-person learning and be allowed to play sports.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Parents of high school and middle school students need to rise up and demonstrate at both Clark County School District office buildings demanding that their students have in-person learning and be allowed to play sports. It is nice some elementary students are going back, but they are not the ones in despair and committing suicide because of social isolation.

These school officials and teachers have been paid all this time while the teen students suffer. I know other big-city schools whose officials have devised ways to have their students back in class for safe in-person learning. Are our school officials so inept that they cannot do likewise?

I taught high school and middle school in the district for 22 years, so I understand teen students and their learning and peer social needs. Much emotional and academic damage has already been done to these students by not being in regular school. Parents, you can demand this stop right now. Or do we need a few more teen suicides to see the need of in-person learning?