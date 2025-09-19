72°F
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas, please fix yourself

The LVCVA's new ad campaign, "Welcome to Fabulous," features an installati ...
The LVCVA’s new ad campaign, “Welcome to Fabulous,” features an installation of a neon sign within Allegiant Stadium. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
The Supreme Court Building is seen in Washington on March 28, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhi ...
LETTER: Who keeps losing in court
The American and Chinese flags wave, Feb. 2, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sa ...
LETTER: America’s greatest enemies are not in foreign countries
A memorial for Turning Point USA CEO and co-founder Charlie Kirk is seen at Utah Valley Univers ...
LETTER: Kirk believed in the First Amendment
Casinos along The Strip light up purple and show new ads for LVCVA on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025 i ...
LETTER: One way to make Las Vegas a better value
Jan McCarthy Keswick, Virginia
September 18, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I’ve been reading letters to the Review-Journal recently, with tourists giving their views on why tourism is down and why they can’t afford to visit Las Vegas. I hope someone pays attention.

I bought my first home in Las Vegas in the late 1970s and absolutely loved living here. After I had to move for work, I visited every couple of years with my sister and had a wonderful, affordable time. Next month, I’m coming back with my husband for the NASCAR race. Our room at a mid-level Strip hotel is costing about $300 a night (with all of the fees mentioned). Across the street at the Venetian, a room would be $900 a night for the same nights.

Traffic is terrible, food is expensive, and there are no headliners anywhere for the two nights we are there (and the entertainment isn’t really that impressive — more like a cruise ship). And now you’re talking about removing human dealers and putting in electronic table games?

I am sad to see the once-fun and fabulous Las Vegas deteriorating. I hope you will find a fix soon. It’s a wonderful town.

