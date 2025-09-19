LETTER: Las Vegas, please fix yourself

The LVCVA’s new ad campaign, “Welcome to Fabulous,” features an installation of a neon sign within Allegiant Stadium. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I’ve been reading letters to the Review-Journal recently, with tourists giving their views on why tourism is down and why they can’t afford to visit Las Vegas. I hope someone pays attention.

I bought my first home in Las Vegas in the late 1970s and absolutely loved living here. After I had to move for work, I visited every couple of years with my sister and had a wonderful, affordable time. Next month, I’m coming back with my husband for the NASCAR race. Our room at a mid-level Strip hotel is costing about $300 a night (with all of the fees mentioned). Across the street at the Venetian, a room would be $900 a night for the same nights.

Traffic is terrible, food is expensive, and there are no headliners anywhere for the two nights we are there (and the entertainment isn’t really that impressive — more like a cruise ship). And now you’re talking about removing human dealers and putting in electronic table games?

I am sad to see the once-fun and fabulous Las Vegas deteriorating. I hope you will find a fix soon. It’s a wonderful town.