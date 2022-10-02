LETTER: Las Vegas pulled together when it mattered most

An ambulance with a patient inside rushes to the trauma emergency room at the Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after a shooting occurred on The Strip in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It has been five years since a psychopath took aim at hundreds of concertgoers on Oct. 1, and Las Vegas got business it didn’t really want. My sister was shot in the back that day. The bullet ran up her neck, blew out her ear canal and mandible joint, then tore through her cheek to exit. She is left with trigeminal neuralgia — painful facial nerve damage — for the rest of her life. She also suffers from debilitating PTSD and night terrors, especially around Oct. 1. But we realize she is more fortunate than the 58 who died and others left paralyzed for life.

I was in Las Vegas during her hospitalization. I want to say thank you to the citizens, hospitals and businesses for the overwhelming support of the victims’ relatives. I paid for nothing for the week I was there. The hospital fed me, a casino housed me and Uber transported me. I was able to take care of my sister because Las Vegas took care of me. I remain amazed at the generosity and rapid emergency responses of the city and will be forever grateful for your assistance.

It has been difficult for my sister, but we have returned to the city to pay our respects at the memorial and to be casino customers. Thank you, Las Vegas, for pulling together when it mattered the most.