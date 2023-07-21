LETTER: Las Vegas residents face fines for too much water use
How about we also stop building?
Your recent article on “water fees” forcing fines on thousands of residents was informative. What I don’t understand: Why are they are allowing development all over Southern Nevada? Wherever you go, one sees new construction.
While conserving water in a desert makes sense, producing “new” customers does not. If our officials, who have known about this issue for years, are really serious, they would put a moratorium on all new building.