Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas residents face fines for too much water use

Bruce Feher Las Vegas
July 20, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 

Your recent article on “water fees” forcing fines on thousands of residents was informative. What I don’t understand: Why are they are allowing development all over Southern Nevada? Wherever you go, one sees new construction.

While conserving water in a desert makes sense, producing “new” customers does not. If our officials, who have known about this issue for years, are really serious, they would put a moratorium on all new building.

