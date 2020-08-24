96°F
LETTER: Las Vegas restaurant owners upset with the governor, lawmakers

Al Garth Las Vegas
August 23, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

I see the powerful restaurant leaders in the valley have a complaint with the governor and the Legislature (Aug. 16 Review-Journal commentary). They claim they and other restauranteurs will go out of business due to how Gov. Steve Sisolak and lawmakers have handled the COVID crisis. I have one thing to say: Stop voting for Democrats.

Our governor is a Democrat. Our Legislature is also overwhelming Democrat, as are most state constitutional officers and all members of the Clark County Commission. Things will not get better until people wake up and stop voting for Democrats.

