LETTER: Las Vegas restaurants struggling to find workers

As a Friday Review-Journal article details, restaurants are clamoring to get more help and wait staff. Restaurants are begging for workers and even offering bonuses. It appears our generous government dole has spoiled the populace into extended relaxation.

I suggest restaurants set up half their tables as self-serve. Customers may come in and choose between regular waitress service or self serve, where you check-off and write down on a paper menu what you want. You take it to a special place at the counter to deposit your order. When it is cooked and ready for pick up, your order number is announced or shown on a screen where you go pick it up. Then you pay cashier as usual when finished dining.

Many of us are used to that at the buffets. The restaurant could offer a discount incentive for that, perhaps 10 percent to 15 percent. All that and no tip required. I could go for that.