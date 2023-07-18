98°F
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas road markings create safety issues

Ross Marks North Las Vegas
July 17, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
As a longtime resident of this great city and a retired pilot (now a Lyft driver), it is hard for me to understand how we can spend all this money welcoming Formula 1 (with the construction and so forth on our roads), but for a long time many of our roads and highways haven’t had proper lane markings. The lack of these markings results in a major safety issue, particularly at night.

