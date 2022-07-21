103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas school theft case could deter donors

Thomas Petersen St. George, Utah
July 20, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 
File - A school bus idles in the parking lot of the Mabel Hoggard Elementary School on Tuesday, ...
File - A school bus idles in the parking lot of the Mabel Hoggard Elementary School on Tuesday, May 4, 2010, in Las Vegas. The Education Support Employees Association, which represents the support staff to include bus drivers for the Clark County School District, is the first of four unions to reach a tentative agreement with the district in a move designed to save money. (JOHN LOCHER/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL)

That was a great report by Review-Journal reporter Sabrina Schnur on Friday (“Teachers, principal accused of theft”). I regularly donate to “DonorsChoose” for innovative teacher projects at various schools. I am greatly saddened that this conspiracy was taken so lightly by those involved. It will have impacts far beyond Legacy School, as donors such as myself re-evaluate their commitment to excellent teacher initiatives. The damage done to future projects by Victoria Welling and her co-conspirators will cast a dark shadow far beyond Legacy School.

MOST READ
1
Station Casinos buys 126 acres south of Strip
Station Casinos buys 126 acres south of Strip
2
Driver who caused horrific triple-fatal DUI crash draws long prison term
Driver who caused horrific triple-fatal DUI crash draws long prison term
3
NLV officer involved in murder-suicide was with city for 6 years
NLV officer involved in murder-suicide was with city for 6 years
4
No injuries reported after fire breaks out at Hoover Dam
No injuries reported after fire breaks out at Hoover Dam
5
Process, detailed-driven Raiders report to training camp
Process, detailed-driven Raiders report to training camp
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST