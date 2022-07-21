LETTER: Las Vegas school theft case could deter donors

File - A school bus idles in the parking lot of the Mabel Hoggard Elementary School on Tuesday, May 4, 2010, in Las Vegas. The Education Support Employees Association, which represents the support staff to include bus drivers for the Clark County School District, is the first of four unions to reach a tentative agreement with the district in a move designed to save money. (JOHN LOCHER/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL)

That was a great report by Review-Journal reporter Sabrina Schnur on Friday (“Teachers, principal accused of theft”). I regularly donate to “DonorsChoose” for innovative teacher projects at various schools. I am greatly saddened that this conspiracy was taken so lightly by those involved. It will have impacts far beyond Legacy School, as donors such as myself re-evaluate their commitment to excellent teacher initiatives. The damage done to future projects by Victoria Welling and her co-conspirators will cast a dark shadow far beyond Legacy School.