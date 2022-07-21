LETTER: Las Vegas school theft case could deter donors
The damage stemming from charges might be extensive.
That was a great report by Review-Journal reporter Sabrina Schnur on Friday (“Teachers, principal accused of theft”). I regularly donate to “DonorsChoose” for innovative teacher projects at various schools. I am greatly saddened that this conspiracy was taken so lightly by those involved. It will have impacts far beyond Legacy School, as donors such as myself re-evaluate their commitment to excellent teacher initiatives. The damage done to future projects by Victoria Welling and her co-conspirators will cast a dark shadow far beyond Legacy School.