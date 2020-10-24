66°F
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas senior centers being used for learning, child care

Sharon Reynolds Las Vegas
October 23, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In regard to your Oct. 19 child care article: I realize that our community and senior centers are being used for learning and child care as well as some day care thrown in.

But what about the “displaced” seniors who cannot use the facilities because they’re being used for the children?

There are many senior citizens who now have nowhere to go and nowhere to socialize. I realize we are considered “high risk“ for the virus because of our age. Couldn’t the senior centers require us to follow social distancing and mask wearing rules? Although we are old, many of us are widows or widowers who have nowhere to go or no one to socialize with.

Maybe we are at the end of our lives and no one really cares because they can’t relate, but we literally have to meet outside at the park in order for us to work on our projects and socialize. When I was young, I never thought what it would be like to be old and widowed — and now I know.

