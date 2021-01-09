43°F
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas should be offering 24-hour COVID shots

Jamesina E. Green Las Vegas
January 8, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(Getty Images)
There is absolutely, positively no reason or excuse as to why the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine is not taking place 24 hours a day, seven days a week in Nevada.

Clark County — specifically Las Vegas — is a 24-hour town. The residents are use to it being such. Given that tourism sustains us all, it is imperative that all residents get vaccinated ASAP. People living here would be more than willing to go get an injection at 2 a.m., 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. if that was what they needed to do.

Second, stop asking folks to “volunteer” their services. Folks who can “volunteer” their time are folks who have the expendable income to do so. So many folks in Las Vegas are currently not working, to the extent that it broke the state unemployment agency. Hire, train, and pay some of these unemployed people to give out injections.

