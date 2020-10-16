LETTER: Las Vegas shouldn’t cancel Halloween

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

I don’t understand why everyone wants Halloween canceled this year. I understand we have to practice social distancing and wear masks for our safety and the safety of others, but how is kids trick-or-treating any different than adults going to the grocery store?

Going to the grocery store entails many shoppers huddled together in one building where sometimes it is difficult to practice social distancing. The store requires a mask, just like every public place does. The shoppers will also end up touching produce and other items, then not purchasing them. If all of this is allowed, why can’t kids go door-to-door to collect candy if they practice CDC guidelines?

Children look forward to this holiday every year. This year has been especially trying on children because they have been forced to stay inside and unable to socialize. Why cancel their favorite holiday because of a very small risk?

Halloween festivities should continue, but it would be just a slight bit different than previous years. Parents need to carry hand sanitizer with them, have everyone wear masks and practice social distancing from other trick-or-treaters. These are easy measures to take for your children to enjoy Halloween. We all could use some joy and festiveness in our lives.