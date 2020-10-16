73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas shouldn’t cancel Halloween

Holly Casino Las Vegas
October 15, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

I don’t understand why everyone wants Halloween canceled this year. I understand we have to practice social distancing and wear masks for our safety and the safety of others, but how is kids trick-or-treating any different than adults going to the grocery store?

Going to the grocery store entails many shoppers huddled together in one building where sometimes it is difficult to practice social distancing. The store requires a mask, just like every public place does. The shoppers will also end up touching produce and other items, then not purchasing them. If all of this is allowed, why can’t kids go door-to-door to collect candy if they practice CDC guidelines?

Children look forward to this holiday every year. This year has been especially trying on children because they have been forced to stay inside and unable to socialize. Why cancel their favorite holiday because of a very small risk?

Halloween festivities should continue, but it would be just a slight bit different than previous years. Parents need to carry hand sanitizer with them, have everyone wear masks and practice social distancing from other trick-or-treaters. These are easy measures to take for your children to enjoy Halloween. We all could use some joy and festiveness in our lives.

MOST READ
1
Casino floors could change forever, thanks to social distancing
Casino floors could change forever, thanks to social distancing
2
Golf course once owned by Billy Walters again eyed for housing
Golf course once owned by Billy Walters again eyed for housing
3
Trump’s weekly $300 boost coming to jobless this month
Trump’s weekly $300 boost coming to jobless this month
4
CARTOON: Not the best idea?
CARTOON: Not the best idea?
5
Atari gives glimpse at proposed Las Vegas hotel
Atari gives glimpse at proposed Las Vegas hotel
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: The protected class
Drew Kelley Goldfield

The first priority of our “public servants” is to keep the trough for themselves filled.

Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)
LETTER: Making coronavirus go away
John Macdonald Las Vegas

If everyone wore a mask and practiced the other health recommendations for a few weeks, the coronavirus would disappear, and we all could return to normal behavior.

Former Vice President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
LETTER: Joe Biden’s court comments are inexplicable
George Pucine Las Vegas

And so a presidential candidate doesn’t think that the voters need to know his stance on a major issue? How is that even possibly all right?

AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato
LETTER: Pure democracy and tyranny
Archie Young Kingman, Ariz.

The biggest problem with democracy is that an ill-informed and poorly educated electorate can vote their way into tyranny in a single election.