Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas spaceport is a great idea

Chuck Lombardo Henderson
July 10, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
This Jan. 31, 2021 image provided by bluShift Aerospace shows an unmanned rocket lifting off in ...
This Jan. 31, 2021 image provided by bluShift Aerospace shows an unmanned rocket lifting off in a test run in Limestone, Maine. It was the first commercial rocket launch in Maine history. (The Knack Factory/bluShift Aerospace via AP)

In response to your July 4 story, “The next frontier of tourism: Las Vegas spaceport proposed west of city”: What a great visionary plan, and I would bet that the majority of Las Vegans would rather put tax dollars into this than a baseball stadium.

With commercial space flights already available, why not be in front of the future? The article stated that there are “37 companies developing aircraft that can take off and land on a runway” and that one of them will likely produce “a vehicle that can achieve Earth orbit.” Also, according to this article there are several states that are already developing spaceports.

With Nevada and Las Vegas growing, space is definitely the future. Now would be the time to invest in space travel.

