LETTER: Las Vegas stores did a good thing setting aside hours for seniors

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File

Letter writer Eric Yaillen was displeased with the decision by local stores to have an early line for seniors. I applaud the stores for taking this action — all because of the crazy hoarders. Sure, it was inconvenient to have to stand in line from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. just to get my hands on a 12-pack of toilet paper and a couple rolls of paper towels. But these are a crazy times, and we all have to endure some inconvenience.