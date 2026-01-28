LETTER: Las Vegas students protest ICE enforcement

LETTER: Protesters have a good reason to be in the streets

I wonder if the students who walked out of school knew why they were walking out and the truth behind it (Thursday Review-Journal. Accurate understanding protects people better than misinformation ever will.

ICE authority exists because Congress created it. It includes warrantless arrest authority, criminal as well as civil enforcement and the power to arrest citizens in defined circumstances. Treating social media narratives as substitutes for statutes and case law invites confusion and danger.

Let’s try to get the truth out there and let the federal agents do their jobs taking dangerous criminals out of communities and protecting the citizens.