45°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas students protest ICE enforcement

(AP Photo/Erin Hooley, File)
(AP Photo/Erin Hooley, File)
More Stories
The Strip is surrounded by haze Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vega ...
LETTER: Is immigration enforcement selective in Las Vegas
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, arrives for the Annual Meeting of the World Eco ...
LETTER: The rich meet in Switzerland
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Local judge tries to play editor
Protesters gather at the shooting site where Renee Good was fatally shot by an ICE officer earl ...
LETTER: Protesters have a good reason to be in the streets
Linda Cassaro Las Vegas
January 27, 2026 - 9:01 pm
 

I wonder if the students who walked out of school knew why they were walking out and the truth behind it (Thursday Review-Journal. Accurate understanding protects people better than misinformation ever will.

ICE authority exists because Congress created it. It includes warrantless arrest authority, criminal as well as civil enforcement and the power to arrest citizens in defined circumstances. Treating social media narratives as substitutes for statutes and case law invites confusion and danger.

Let’s try to get the truth out there and let the federal agents do their jobs taking dangerous criminals out of communities and protecting the citizens.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Local judge tries to play editor
Jack Hamm Pahrump

I’m troubled by Judge Jessica Peterson’s decision to remove Review-Journal reporters from her courtroom because they would not promise to limit what they might publish.

MORE STORIES