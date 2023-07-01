LETTER: Las Vegas teachers should quit whining about Jara raise

Do the math — if you can.

I have never been involved with education except as a parent (and a student — many years ago). Nevertheless, I am somewhat upset by the recent ad on TV which complains that Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara got a $75,000 raise while the teacher can’t afford to live in the area where she teaches.

There are about 18,000 teachers in Clark County. Mr. Jara’s raise would give them each $4.16 a year. Nevada teacher salaries rank 14th in the nation by one account, while our students rank 49th in achievement.

I retired here from Virginia, where teacher salaries rank 25th and students rank fourth. Draw your own conclusion (unless you had a Nevada teacher).