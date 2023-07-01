93°F
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas teachers should quit whining about Jara raise

William T. Childs Henderson
June 30, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
Clark County School Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara speaks to the media at the CCSD Administrativ ...
Clark County School Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara speaks to the media at the CCSD Administrative Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

I have never been involved with education except as a parent (and a student — many years ago). Nevertheless, I am somewhat upset by the recent ad on TV which complains that Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara got a $75,000 raise while the teacher can’t afford to live in the area where she teaches.

There are about 18,000 teachers in Clark County. Mr. Jara’s raise would give them each $4.16 a year. Nevada teacher salaries rank 14th in the nation by one account, while our students rank 49th in achievement.

I retired here from Virginia, where teacher salaries rank 25th and students rank fourth. Draw your own conclusion (unless you had a Nevada teacher).

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about inflation and supply chain issues at the Port of Los An ...
LETTER: Hunter taking down his father
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

Whistleblower testimony is damaging. I suggest that the Bidens and the Democratic Party start worrying.

