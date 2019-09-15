LETTER: Las Vegas teachers union, Gov. Steve Sisolak show students how to bully

Threatening to break the law to get a raise.

Amelia Pak-Harvey Las Vegas Review-Journal

We hear constantly about the bullying that goes on in our schools. I want to point out the example Las Vegas teachers and Gov. Steve Sisolak set for bullies.

Local teachers threatened and voted to break the law to force a raise. Bullying?

Our governor promised teachers a raise to get elected with union support. He failed to deliver. So he jumps into the middle of the negotiations and sides with the teachers union, bullying the Clark County School District to give in.

Both cases are examples to our children of how to use bullying to get your way.