LETTER: Las Vegas to Victorville train put on ice

(Courtesy: Brightline West)

In his recent letter about the cost of the Victorville to Las Vegas rail project, Mark Evans did not consider the cost of facilities on each end of this endeavor. There is to be a depot in Las Vegas and one in Apple Valley, California, with a maintenance yard there. They bought a large tract of land for this project.

This project is now on hold as the pandemic has upended plans for the bonding, among other things. Of course, living in Apple Valley, I always wondered why the thinking was that Angelenos would endure the traffic jams in the Cajon Pass on Interstate 15 and then get on a train for the much easier drive on the interstate from Barstow to Las Vegas.

Living with a California government that still thinks a bullet train from Los Angeles to San Francisco is a good thing, I wonder about this manic push for faster. At least the Victorville to Las Vegas route is planned to be built using private funds, not tax money.