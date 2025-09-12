LETTER: Las Vegas’ tourism woes aren’t Trump’s fault

In his Sept. 1 letter hating on Donald Trump, Jerry Sturdivant blames our president for the downturn in Las Vegas. And he blames not only Mr. Trump, but his millions of voters.

I am one of those voters. After living through the Obama-Biden eras, I — and America — was ready for a change from the insanity of those 12 years, i.e. Barack Obama sending pallets of cash to the No. 1 sponsor of terrorism, and Joe Biden delivering untold millions of illegal immigrants now supported by American tax dollars.

As far as the Strip experiencing a slow-down, I think far more other issues are impacting that situation. Tourists want deals, not $25 buffets, $25 parking and bad gambling odds. As a local, I know we will never experience 99-cent shrimp cocktails again, but instead of $25 parking fees, how about $10?

That’s what Mr. Sturdivant should be griping about, not Donald Trump.