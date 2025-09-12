78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas’ tourism woes aren’t Trump’s fault

People on the Strip near Flamingo Road in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/La ...
People on the Strip near Flamingo Road in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
More Stories
(Bloomberg photo by Daniel Acker)
LETTER: A better way to collect tax dollars
President Donald Trump looks over a construction project in the Rose Garden of the White House, ...
LETTER: Trump should try trade school
The Luxor is seen after high winds kicked up dust in Las Vegas in 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vega ...
LETTER: I felt ripped off in Vegas, and I’m not coming back
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Fears about Medicaid cuts are overblown
Ron Moers Henderson
September 11, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

In his Sept. 1 letter hating on Donald Trump, Jerry Sturdivant blames our president for the downturn in Las Vegas. And he blames not only Mr. Trump, but his millions of voters.

I am one of those voters. After living through the Obama-Biden eras, I — and America — was ready for a change from the insanity of those 12 years, i.e. Barack Obama sending pallets of cash to the No. 1 sponsor of terrorism, and Joe Biden delivering untold millions of illegal immigrants now supported by American tax dollars.

As far as the Strip experiencing a slow-down, I think far more other issues are impacting that situation. Tourists want deals, not $25 buffets, $25 parking and bad gambling odds. As a local, I know we will never experience 99-cent shrimp cocktails again, but instead of $25 parking fees, how about $10?

That’s what Mr. Sturdivant should be griping about, not Donald Trump.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Bloomberg photo by Daniel Acker)
LETTER: A better way to collect tax dollars
Nicholas Gartner Henderson

Up until 1913, the federal government did just fine collecting excise taxes on domestic products and tariffs on foreign imports.

President Donald Trump looks over a construction project in the Rose Garden of the White House, ...
LETTER: Trump should try trade school
Jo Ann Simmons Henderson

George Wills’ Sept. 4 commentary (“America has too many college students”) definitely hit the mark for me.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Fears about Medicaid cuts are overblown
Patrick A. Casale Las Vegas

Single parents are not going to lose Medicaid — unless, of course, they are making substantial money and can afford to pay for health insurance for their children.

Members of the District of Columbia National Guard standing next to an MATV vehicle scan the ar ...
LETTER: What makes people feel unsafe
David Dandrea Henderson

We just watched a talking head on a cable news channel tell us sending National Guard troops to a city to help combat crime causes fear in the citizens.

The Lake Mead Marina on Lake Mead is in view from the Hoover Dam Lodge Trailhead on Thursday, A ...
LETTER: Put more water in Lake Mead
Nicholas Gartner Henderson

The seven states that share the Colorado River have not agreed how to manage usage going forward.

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley speaks during a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the new Las ...
LETTER: Mayor Berkley is missing in action
Eric Manuel Las Vegas

In Las Vegas — the state’s largest city and the community most affected by the DMV shutdown — we have yet to hear from Mayor Shelley Berkley.

Tourists walk the Strip on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Re ...
LETTER: How Las Vegas needs to reinvent itself
Thomas Teates Las Vegas

Las Vegas appears to be subjected to the perfect storm for tourism. Domestic tourists pretty much know the price of things.

MORE STORIES